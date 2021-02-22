Pueblo vaccinates 1,600 teachers and 5,380 seniors during weekend clinic

Health

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Organizers of the Pueblo County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic said on Monday that they vaccinated more than 1,600 educators at the Colorado State Fairgrounds Southwest Motors Events Center this weekend.

According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, their initial plans to hold this weekend's clinic at the Pueblo Mall Drive-thru facility, however bad weather along with freezing temperatures would have created unsafe conditions for the workers.

Randy Evetts, the public health director at the PDPHE said he was very happy with the way this weekend's clinic went and credits the staff for its success, saying "to say I’m impressed with the willingness of clinic staff to endure the weather to ensure those in the community received the vaccine is an understatement."

Evetts acknowledged the Colorado State Fair's willingness to accommodate the change of venue from the Pueblo Mall to the Fairgrounds, on such short notice and went on to say that the plan was a concentrated effort between his staff and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Along with the 1,600 doses of Covid vaccines that were provided to education professionals over the weekend, the Pueblo Vaccination Clinic also gave 660 first doses to seniors over 65 and 4,720 second doses to those who already received their first dose in late January.

Organizers ended the 7-day stretch having administered more than 7,000 COVID vaccinations, a record week for the community.

Starting February 15, the clinic returns to the Pueblo Mall as a Drive-Through facility and will be open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, distributing more than 4,000 second doses to those that are due. They plan on following that up by giving approximately 3,800 first doses for seniors that registered earlier this month.

The PDPHE said anyone who wishes to register for the Pueblo Community Drive-through Vaccination Clinic must be 65 years or older and have not received their first dose of the vaccine.

Visit www.pueblovaxnow.com or call 719-583-4444 and choose the option to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.