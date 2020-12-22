Parkview Medical Center updates current no visitor policy

Health

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parkview Medical Center updated its current no visitor policy with an exception for the emergency department.

Emergency Department patients may have one visitor. However, patients with COVID symptoms or known positives are not included in this policy change except in special circumstances.

The requirements for the one visitor include:

Patient and visitor have to wear a mask at all times

The visitor must stay in the patient's room at all times

The visitor is not allowed to go anywhere else in the hospital

If the patient is admitted to the floor, the visitor is not allowed to accompany the patient to the floor

Visitors with cold or flu symptoms are now allowed in Parkview buildings

Visitors meeting the exception must enter through the main entrance of the hospital on Grand Street. All visitors will have their temperature checked as well.

For individuals in labor and delivery, only one visitor or birthing partner will be allowed in the room and they must stay in that room for the duration of their stay.

End of life cases will be coordinated with staff on that specific hospital floor.

For more information go to Parkview's website.