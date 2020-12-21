Fort Carson to distribute the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday

Health

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Tuesday, Evans Army Community Hospital at Fort Carson will begin offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers.

A statement released Monday confirmed Evans Amy Community Hospital received the vaccine today and plans to distribute it starting Tuesday, at 8:15 a.m.

According to Fort Carson, the vaccine will be given to the hospital's healthcare workers and emergency personnel as part of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan mandated by the Department of Defense.

At a later date, the vaccine will also be offered to patients, including military family members and retirees.

The statement says while taking the vaccine is completely voluntary, prioritized DoD personnel are highly encouraged to take the vaccine.

Fort Carson is the first military installation in Colorado to receive the vaccine.

