UCCS beginning spring semester remotely

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The University of Colorado Colorado Springs announced Tuesday students will begin the spring semester remotely.

According to a statement, classes will begin remotely Jan. 19 until Feb. 22, when the university plans to return to a blend of in-person, hybrid, and remote learning.

“Starting the semester remotely is the most responsible action to Protect the Pride and keep our students, faculty, staff, and the greater Colorado Springs community as safe as possible,” said Chancellor Venkat Reddy in an email to faculty, staff, students, and parents. “The epidemiologists at El Paso County Public Health advised us that even with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, the incidence rate in the county will take an extended period to return to levels that make it safe to ease restrictions.”

Spring Break dates are also being adjusted, what's typically a week is now being split into two smaller breaks. The first from Feb. 17 through Feb. 19 and the second from March 22 through March 23.

The statement confirmed the residence halls will be open for students in those on-campus courses.