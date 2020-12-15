Pueblo County activates Deployable Morgue Unit

Health

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner announced Tuesday it's Deployable Morgue Unit has been activated.

The Healthcare and Deathcare providers in the county are staging and operating the mobile morgue.

This unit will be used for the short-term storage of the recently deceased awaiting final arrangements.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Pueblo County has a reported 90 new COVID-19 cases and 19 COVID-related deaths Tuesday. In total, Pueblo County has had 11,705 COVID-19 cases and 237 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.