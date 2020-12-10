Gov. Polis joins bipartisan group of Governors to support COVID-19 Call to Action

Health

(KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis joined a bipartisan group of Governors on Thursday to issue support for a Call to Action to Defeat COVID-19 released by the COVID Collaborative.

The Covid Collaborative, a national assembly of leading experts and institutions across health, education, and the economy, developed the Call to Action in an effort to end the pandemic.

The Call to Action addresses testing, contact tracing, public tracing, public health and social measures, vaccines, treatments, and common indicators of success.

“In Colorado, I called a special legislative session on COVID-19 relief, so I am pleased to see the COVID Collaborative launch a Call to Action that harnesses our country’s top experts to help defeat this surging pandemic,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Our communities and economies are all connected, and if we work together, we can make a swift and strong impact.”

Gov. Polis joins five Republican Governors and six Democrat Governors in supporting this Call to Action.

This is the first time during the beginning of the pandemic that Governors have come together to focus on COVID-19 across states. To read the full Call to Action click here.