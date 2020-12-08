First Gentleman Marlon Reis released from hospital

Health

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Polis announced Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. that First Gentleman Marlon Reis was released from the hospital and is back home.

Hi Friends, I’m delighted to tell you that I have returned home from the hospital. I am so thankful to the doctors,... Posted by First Gentleman Marlon Reis on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Reis was admitted to the hospital Sunday night after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 28. On Monday, Gov. Polis updated the status of Reis, saying he was in good spirits and eager to get back home.

In the statement released Tuesday, Reis expressed gratitude towards doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and everyone who sent him moral support.

The First Gentleman will continue taking steroids for two more days as he begins to recover. Gov. Polis and Reis both urge Coloradans to stay safe and avoid large gatherings.