Project starts Friday to eventually bring cleaner drinking water to Security

Health

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A two-week road closure starting Friday in Security will allow workers to install part of a pipeline that will ultimately connect to a filtering system to remove toxic chemicals from the community's groundwater.

The neighboring communities of Fountain and Widefield already have had filtering systems installed, after it became known in 2016 that chemicals in a firefighting foam used for training at Peterson Air Force Base caused the contamination.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is waiting on a response from Peterson about how long it will take to install the filtering system in Security and how much it will cost.

However, many people in Fountain and Widefield are skeptical of the filtering system and refuse to drink the groundwater, choosing instead to drink bottled water.

Security has been using water from Colorado Springs Utilities while a filtering system is planned and constructed.

Bradley Road, between Cody Drive and Hancock expressway, will be closed for approximately 2-1/2 weeks for pipeline installation. Drivers are asked to use Hancock Expressway, Milton E. Proby Parkway and South Academy Boulevard as detours.