Teller County officials unveil COVID-19 related medical protection equipment

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Teller County officials plan to unveil and demonstrate a newly designed piece of medical equipment at a press conference Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

According to a release from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, the device is designed to protect health care workers while placing an intubation tube inside a patient’s airway.

The sheriff’s office said the invention should significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19 to medical professionals at a time when more and more patients will be needing intubation because of the virus.

The equipment was invented by employees of the Teller County Public Works Department, working alongside a local EMS director.

At Wednesday’s press conference, there will be a demonstration of the device on a simulated patient and more information about the launch of the new safety device in Colorado health facilities.

