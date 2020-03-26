Social distancing and the effects it is having on us psychologically

Health

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Before the coronavirus, we used to warmly greet one another with a handshake, with a fist bump, a warm embrace.

Now we are keeping our distance and using our elbows to welcome one another.

"Frankly, I think it's bizarre right now that for instance you and I, my first inclination was to shake your hand. The way I grew up was you always shook someone's hand and that it was rude not too," says Charlton Clarke, director of adult outpatient services at Aspen Pointe.

Clarke is a clinician and he says self-isolation is abnormal.

"Well, I think we are social creatures by nature. So to be apart from one another is difficult. It makes people feel alone. It makes people feel connected," says Clarke.

Children are also being disconnected as they are no longer going to school and seeing their friends.

"It is having an emotional impact. I think it is probably making them, kids sad and feel even confused to why can't I hang out with my friends. It's important for parents to allow their kids to express those feelings, to have those good conversations," says Clarke.

Clarke also believes that social distancing will have a residual effect.

"Whether or not we realize it right now this is a traumatic experience. So it will be fascinating to see what the impact is on us a little further down the road. Over time we're gonna see the impact it's had to be this far away from each other to not do the typical niceties. It will be intentional to be aware of that and to also try to transition back to that. It's probably not going to be easy," says Clarke.