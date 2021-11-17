Suspected Covid case closes Hong Kong Disneyland

By Teele Rebane, CNN

Hong Kong Disneyland was shut on Wednesday and staff and visitors made to undergo Covid testing after a recent visitor tested preliminary positive for the virus.

On Tuesday the Hong Kong government issued a compulsory testing notice for those who visited the park between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 14. Tests were required to be taken on or before November 18 according to a statement on its website.

Under Hong Kong’s current Covid containment measures, all guests entering restaurants, cinemas and other venues must check in using a local tracing app. People identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 are required to be tested for the virus and may be sent to mandatory quarantine.

Last month, Shanghai Disneyland and its adjacent Disneytown shopping district were placed under a snap lockdown affecting tens of thousands of visitors and staff after a single confirmed case. Authorities carried out mass testing before anyone was allowed to leave the park.

Hong Kong’s Disneyland was shuttered for five months at the start of the pandemic, but reopened in May 2020, with guests required to book in advance, have temperature checks and wear face masks. Further Covid-related closures have followed during the last 18 months.

Disney parks worldwide have all reopened after early pandemic closures, with Covid restrictions still in place.

