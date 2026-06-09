Idris Elba says James Bond audiences wouldn’t accept a Black actor playing spy

By Sam Peters, CNN

(CNN) — British actor Idris Elba, who has long been rumored to be in the running to play James Bond, has said that audiences wouldn’t “go for a Black male, an African male” playing the 007 spy.

There’s been years of speculation as to who could take on the Bond role after Daniel Craig’s final run in the 2021 movie “No Time to Die,” with suggestions it should be a non-White or female actor.

Speaking about the possibility of a Black actor playing the role, Elba told GQ Magazine: “I’ve always felt that it’s not a realistic thing.”

“James Bond was written how he was written for a reason,” Elba, 53, said in the interview published Monday.

“But I was complimented by it. And also, I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don’t go for that. Bond is big all over the world. And (audiences) won’t (all) go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond. That’s not what they like in their culture. Period.”

Asked about the Bond speculation that has been swirling around Elba for years, he said: “It was never legit. It was always just a rumor.”

He also questioned whether the role should change.

“Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let’s not try and make it woke. I think you’ve got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don’t try and answer the world’s taste. Just be Bond,” he said.

Elba rose to fame through his roles as Stringer Bell in “The Wire” and DCI John Luther in “Luther,” for which he won a Golden Globe in 2012.

He has previously spoken about the possibility of playing Bond. On a 2023 episode of the “Smartless” podcast, he said he felt “super complimented for a long time” by the suggestion, but “it became about race.”

Amazon MGM Studios took creative control of the Bond franchise last year, forming a joint venture with Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Last June, it was announced that Denis Villeneuve would direct the newest installment of the franchise.

Amazon MGM Studios said last month that the casting process for the next Bond had begun.

Elba is not the only actor to be tipped to take over the role. Henry Cavill and Cillian Murphy have been suggested as possible successors. Murphy starred in “Peaky Blinders,” whose writer and executive producer Steven Knight is the screenwriter of the new Bond film.

Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Harris Dickinson have also been hotly tipped to be in the running.

The-CNN-Wire

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