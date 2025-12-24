Regina Hall worked with Leo, but SpongeBob was a dream come true

By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

(CNN) — Regina Hall’s first significant appearance in the black comedy thriller “One Battle After Another” comes midway through the film, when her character Deandra, a member of the leftist revolutionary group French 75, arrives to rescue teenage Willa (Chase Infiniti) before her high school dance is raided by government forces.

Her role isn’t as explosive as those of her co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro and Teyana Taylor, but Hall’s quieter, understated performance in the cavalcade of big performances by big actors has made an outsized impression among viewers and critics, generating Oscar buzz.

(“One Battle After Another” is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which is owned by CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“One Battle After Another” is somewhat of a departure for Hall, who made a career as a comedy star after a breakout performance in the “Scary Movie” franchise, where her portrayal of the loud and obnoxious Brenda Meeks made her a fan favorite.

Over the years, Hall flexed her comedic skills in films including the 2014 rom-com “About Last Night,” the 2017 buddy comedy “Girls Trip” and the 2018 indie “Support the Girls.” But she’s defied easy categorization, showcasing her range with complex performances in the 2022 mockumentary “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.” and the psychological horror film “Master.” As co-host of the Academy Awards that same year, she showed calm under pressure while navigating the infamous slap.

Hall is full of surprises. Before her acting career took off, she considered becoming a nun, which might help explain why the selection of Pope Leo XIV was her most memorable moment of 2025. Here, she talks about what kept her sane this year and what she’s looking forward to in 2026.

What was the most memorable moment from this year?

The most memorable moment for me in 2025 I would have to say is the selection of Pope Leo. I think having the first pope who’s an American, at a time where the world could really use so much empathy and compassion, was really exciting.

Which of your dreams came true?

I’ve always wanted to do an animated feature and this year I got to do that with SpongeBob!

What do you already regret?

All the food I’m going to eat this holiday break!

What vices are you giving up or carrying with you into next year?

Staying up late is a terrible vice I have!!! I can’t keep doing that! And carrying into the next year connecting and spending time with loved ones.

Who do you think made the biggest splash this year (if not yourself)?

MacKenzie Scott is a standout with her generosity. She’s pretty incredible.

How did you survive the hard parts?

Good laughs with good friends. Good movies. Staying busy always helps. And some good snacks in bed 🙂

What’s the biggest existential threat to human life?

Humans! I feel like we’re it. Even the demise of the planet is because of us!

What are you most excited about going into 2026?

Midterm elections.

Favorite movie of the year? Favorite music of the year?

“One Battle After Another” of course! And Dijon for music. He’s amazing.

