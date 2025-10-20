Lance Bass has more to say about living with diabetes than he does about an N’Sync reunion

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Lance Bass knows that fans want to know if N’Sync will be getting back together for a tour, but at the moment he’s got nothing.

“I wish I had some breaking news for you, but no, no news right now,” he recently told CNN.

And that’s OK. What Bass can do at the moment is talk more freely talk about living with diabetes.

He has type 1.5 diabetes, which is also known as latent autoimmune diabetes or LAD.

The star uses Dexcom continuous glucose monitoring to stay on top of his numbers, and has created an online persona known as “Blood Sugar Lance” to educate people about his condition with humor.

The character developed “by accident,” he said.

“We like to have fun on my Instagram and make people laugh,” Bass said. “That’s what my channel is for, to just give some people entertainment and give a little laugh throughout the day ‘cause we’re living in a crazy, crazy time.”

Prior to being able to constantly monitor his blood sugar, Bass said it was difficult to keep up.

“Back in the day, five years ago when I was having to bring all my needles and all that to test my glucose, I would always leave it at home,” he recalled. “Always. I would always leave something.”

Now he doesn’t have to worry, and he can better tell what spikes his blood sugar after he eats, and what doesn’t.

“There’s definitely certain foods that my body does not take well to that I guess some other diabetics can easily digest. For me it is the white foods,” Bass said. “White rice, white bread, those are the culprits for me.”

“And it doesn’t matter how much insulin I give myself, that thing is gonna break through,” he added. “Even if I have just one little spoonful of white rice, it is going to spike to 400. So that is a no go.”

His uncle had type 1 diabetes, and growing up Bass remembers being aware that his relative had to eat sugar-free. These days he said he’s grateful for the advancements that make life easier for those who are diabetic.

“It makes it so much easier to deal with,” he said of the new monitoring technology. “That and meeting this (diabetic) community, it’s been incredible because with the support that you give each other.”

Stress also affects his blood sugar, and that can be hard not to have given his busy career balanced with raising his four-year-old twins Violet and Alexander with husband Michael Turchin.

But might Bass be even busier with something like, say, a reunion tour with one of the most beloved boy bands of all time?

All he will say is don’t believe everything you read.

“I’ve been seeing some recent articles, and I can just say they don’t really know what they’re talking about,” Bass said, laughing.

You’re tearing up our hearts Lance Bass!

