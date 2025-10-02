Netflix is going all-in on its ‘Peaky Blinders’ sequel with a two-season order

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “Peaky Blinders” fans are going to be doubly blessed.

Netflix announced Thursday that they have ordered two, 6-episode seasons of a sequel to the hit series from the show’s creator Steven Knight.

According to the streaming giant, the story takes place in Britain in 1953. “After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel,” the logline sets up, further teasing that “the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions.”

“This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger, with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart,” the description adds.

Netflix said in a press release that the sequel will take place after the events that will be seen in the “Peaky Blinders” feature film, which is currently in post-production and sees star and Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy reprise his role as Tommy Shelby.

The new shows will be filmed at Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham, and Murphy will serve as one of the executive producers of the new show.

Knight expressed his excitement about the new series.

“I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ story,” he said in a statement. “Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride.”

