Debra Messing says she will never stop fighting against antisemitism: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever felt as proud of being a Jew’

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Hours after Hamas launched its attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, Debra Messing, the actress and activist, spoke out on social media against the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

“An unprovoked massacre,” Messing wrote. “This is not a two sided conflict. This is a coordinated terrorist attack. The only thing that should be in your mind and heart today is compassion and prayers for Israel.”

More than 15 months after the Hamas attacks, Messing continues to use her platform to share her unwavering support for Israel and combat the global spread of antisemitism. And while Messing says some other Hollywood stars have been reluctant to speak on the conflict, her voice keeps getting louder.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt as proud of being a Jew,” Messing told CNN in an interview in December. “It really has awakened in me a pride and a strength I think that was lying dormant, and I think I was too scared to reveal.”

The “Will & Grace” star, who is Jewish, has been speaking out against antisemitism for years. But October 7 changed her life, she said.

“I think I was in the shadows prior to October 7,” Messing said. “I actually didn’t realize how much the antisemitism that I have experienced throughout my entire life had affected my ability to be out and proud, so to speak, as a Jew.”

Messing is now serving as executive producer on a documentary about an increase in antisemitism in the past year and a half.

Aptly titled “October 8,” the documentary explores the rise of antisemitic violence, protests on college campuses and the spread of misinformation across social media, as it pertains to Israel and Palestine.

Directed by filmmaker Wendy Sachs, “October 8” will premiere in theaters on March 14 and will also be released across streaming platforms. The documentary was submitted to the Academy for Oscars consideration.

“This is not a film litigating the war in Gaza,” Sachs told CNN. “What’s happening in Gaza is horrific. No one would disagree with that. But that’s not what this is about. This is about extremism versus democracy. It’s about what we’re seeing in the streets of America, on college campuses and on social media.”

Sachs continued, “How did we get to this moment? How did it become this explosive time between social media and media bias that have sort of portrayed this whole situation as a fight against Israel rather than a fight against terrorism?”

Messing traveled to Israel to meet with representatives of the Israeli Defense Force, families of hostages and survivors of the Nova music festival, where nearly 400 innocent festivalgoers were massacred and dozens more were taken hostage into Gaza.

“I felt compelled to go and to bear witness so that I could come back and share their stories and not be called a liar,” Messing said of her trip to Israel.

Messing acknowledged that “being the eyes and ears for everybody who does not have the opportunity to go there” has put her in a “vulnerable position” as a public-facing person who is speaking out about a highly polarizing issue.

“I felt very alone and often scared and despairing, but it was so clear to me, if not now, when? And it just was not an option to stay silent,” Messing said.

‘Finding the light in the dark’

While some public figures have come together to stand up against antisemitism, Messing reveals in the documentary that she has felt abandoned by many in the entertainment community. In a scene where she is shown hanging up posters call for the release of the hostages, Messing expresses surprise more people did not join the cause.

“I thought there would be an army of activists and celebrities who would be out,” Messing says in the documentary. “And I felt completely betrayed by Hollywood.”

In her interview with CNN, Messing said that while she has publicly supported other groups facing hate, she doesn’t feel that the entertainment industry has taken enough of a stance against antisemitism.

“I have been an activist for 25 years and I have marched and stood behind every leader of every marginalized community that has been seeking equity and inclusion,” Messing said. “The thing that I have had to mourn the most is the fact that when I look to my right and my left, the people who I supported were not with me.”

Sachs praised Messing’s fearlessness to continue speaking out amid increasing hate, particularly on social media.

“Debra has a courage that I haven’t seen in so many others and I applaud her for that,” Sachs said. “It’s really hard. There’s a lot of hate out there.”

Due to the fraught nature of the conflict, Sachs said the documentary was nearly impossible to get off the ground.

“I’ve been told by pretty much every agent and every agency in Hollywood, ‘Great film. No one’s going to touch it,’” the director told CNN. “There’s definitely a feeling out there that it’s nuclear. Companies are afraid of subscriptions being cancelled. They’re afraid of boycotts. They’re afraid of the noise, and I think what we’ve seen collectively, it’s very noisy on the other side.”

Two months ago, “October 8” was acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment, which is handling distribution in the US. With their film soon set for release, Messing and Sachs hope the documentary can educate audiences and lead to more unity.

“What is happening in Gaza is devastating. Any loss of life is devastating. War is devastating,” Messing said. “The thing that has been very hard to understand is how people can’t seem to hold two things at once – how you can be pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel at the same time.”

Messing ended her nearly hour-long conversation with CNN on a hopeful note.

“One of the most beautiful parts of Judaism, for me, is that it is always about finding the light in the dark and bringing light into the dark,” she said. “I believe that that can change everything.”

