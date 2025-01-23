Oscars 2025: See the full list of nominees



By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards are set to be announced Thursday morning.

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will reveal the nominees for the film industry’s top prize starting at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT.

“The Brutalist,” “Emilia Pérez,” “Conclave” and other titles are expected to be among those recognized.

The nominations announcement for this year’s Oscars was delayed due to the LA wildfires.

Conan O’Brien is set to host the ceremony, taking place on March 2 and airing on ABC.

Here are the categories expected to be announced:

Best picture

Best actor in a leading role

Best actress in a leading role

Best actor in a supporting role

Best actress in a supporting role

Best director

Best cinematography

Best international feature film

Best adapted screenplay

Best original screenplay

Best live action short film

Best animated short film

Best animated feature film

Best documentary short

Best documentary feature film

Best original song

Best original score

Best makeup and hairstyling

Best costume design

Best editing

Best sound

Best production design

Best visual effects

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information.

