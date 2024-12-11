Michelle Buteau really hopes to meet Lenny Kravitz, and has a cute message for him if she doesn’t

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Comedian and “Babes” star Michelle Buteau is still reveling in the fact that rockstar Lenny Kravitz follows her on Instagram.

While Buteau has seen the musician in concert several times, she has yet to meet him in person, but that may soon change at Thursday’s Billboard Music Awards, which Buteau is tapped to host.

In an interview with CNN this week, Buteau played coy about whether she’ll come face-to-face with Kravitz himself during the show, even though Kravitz isn’t up for an award this year.

“I can’t confirm or deny,” she said, with a smirk.

In this week’s trailer for her upcoming Netflix stand-up special “Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind,” Buteau tells the crowd that her husband threw her a party when they realized that the “American Woman” singer hit that follow button.

When Kravitz kept liking her posts, Buteau said her husband asked, “Do I gotta worry about Lenny Kravitz?”

“I said, ‘Yes, you do,’” she joked, garnering laughs and cheers from the crowd.

Buteau is a stand-up comedian, actress and podcast host known for appearing in the comedy “Babes” alongside Ilana Glazer, as well as the 2023 Netflix comedy series “Survival of the Thickest,” a second season of which was announced in July. Her first Netflix stand-up special “Welcome to Buteaupia” debuted in 2020, and her sophomore special “A Buteau-ful Mind,” out on New Year’s Eve, will mark the first time a female comic has recorded a special at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

Before it comes out, however, Buteau is focused on her hosting duties ahead of the Billboard Music Awards, which she said will be nothing less than a party.

“It’s free wheeling. It’s sassy, classy and very, very fun… I think at the end of the day, It’s so important to feel celebrated and that’s exactly what we serve,” she said. “That’s also why I love hosting shows like the Billboard Music Awards, because bringing people together through music is also what we need.”

Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and Sabrina Carpenter, among others, are the leading finalists for the coveted Top Artist award, with acts including Shaboozey, Coldplay, Jelly Roll, Linkin Park and Tyla, among others, set to perform.

It remains to be seen whether Kravitz will appear during the ceremony but Buteau has a message for him either way.

“Dear Lenny,” she said. “Thank you for all the joy and the love that you put in all your projects. We all feel it… And then some.”

The Billboard Music Awards will air on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on FOX.

