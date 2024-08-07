Jack Black says Tenacious D will ‘be back when it feels right’ after cancelling tour amid backlash

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Tenacious D is on a break but will be back, according to Jack Black.

At the premiere of his new sci-fi feature “Borderlands” on Tuesday night, Black spoke about cancelling the remainder of his band Tenacious D’s tour after bandmate Kyle Gass, made a much-criticized remark about the assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump.

“We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break sometime,” Black told Variety.

When asked if he’s been in touch with Gass since the tour’s cancellation, Black responded, “Yeah, we’re friends. That hasn’t changed. These things take time sometimes… And we’ll be back when it feels right.”

The band last month cancelled the remaining dates on their tour after footage posted on social media from their concert in Sydney, Australia on July 14 caused an uproar.

In video captured by concertgoers, Black presented Gass with a birthday cake onstage and told him to “make a wish.”

Gass responded: “Don’t miss Trump next time,” in reference to the assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The exchange prompted a call from one Australian lawmaker for the band to be deported from the country.

Black told CNN in a statement at the time that he was “blindsided by what was said at the show.”

In the days following his remark, Gass apologized in a post on Instagram.

“The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone,” he wrote at the time.

He added: “What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

Gass has since been dropped by his Hollywood talent representative. His agent, Michael Greene of Greene Talent, told CNN last month that he has parted ways with Gass, but did not provide additional comment.

CNN’s Jack Guy and Elizabeth Wagmeister contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.