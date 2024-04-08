Billie Eilish will release a new album next month

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Billie Eilish has new music debuting this spring.

The “Bad Guy” singer announced on her Instagram page on Monday that her third studio album, titled “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” will release on May 17.

Eilish shared a photo of herself underwater, appearing to fall out of an open door. She wrote in the caption that she, along with her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas O’Connell, “truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it.”

She also shared that she won’t be doing a traditional rollout by releasing singles ahead of the album’s debut date. Instead, she wrote, “I wanna give it to you all at once.”

On Sunday, Eilish teased the announcement in a video, backed by what is presumably a snippet from one of her new songs.

The new album follows Eilish and O’Connell’s Oscar win in March for their “Barbie” movie track, “What Was I Made For.” The duo previously won the Oscar for original song in 2022 for “No Time to Die.”

In 2020, Eilish made history at the Grammy Awards when she swept the four biggest prizes of the night – best new artist, record of the year, song of the year and album of the year – for her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

At the time 18, she became the youngest solo performer ever to win album of the year, breaking Taylor Swift’s record, who at 20 won the category for “Fearless.”

The album, along with her second studio album, 2021’s “Happier Than Ever,” was co-written and produced by O’Connell.

