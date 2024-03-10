John Cena gives out costume design Oscar in his ‘birthday suit’

By Alli Rosenbloom, Marianne Garvey and Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — John Cena literally bared it all at the Oscars on Sunday.

The actor appeared on stage during the telecast to present the award for best costume design hilariously appearing to wear nothing at all.

No really, Cena appeared on the stage at the year’s most prestigious event in Hollywood… almost entirely naked.

The show’s host Jimmy Kimmel set up the bit by sharing a little bit of Oscars history, nodding to the 1974 Academy Awards when a streaker ran across the stage. Kimmel jokingly said, “Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?”

From the corner of the stage, Cena peeked his head out and told Kimmel he didn’t want to “do the streaker bit anymore.”

“It’s an elegant event. Honestly, you should feel ashamed right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea,” Cena complained. “The male body is not a joke!”

Kimmel argued that Cena, who is also a famed WWE wrestler, wrestles in the nude. “Dude, I don’t wrestle naked,” Cena said. “I wrestle in jorts!”

“Jorts are worse than naked!” Kimmel said as the audience laughed.

At this point, Cena – carrying an oversized winner’s envelope over his private parts – walked to the center of the stage as the audience’s jaws dropped to the floor.

“Costumes, they are so important. Maybe the most important thing there is,” he said while presenting the award.

With an assist from Kimmel, who later wrapped Cena in a curtain leaving him much less exposed, they announced Holly Waddington as the best costume design Oscar winner for “Poor Things.”

While Cena appeared to have been naked on stage, a source with knowledge tells CNN that he “was covered in the groin and butt crack area – and the envelope was velcroed to him.”

The reason for the safety measures around Cena’s private parts? The show had to make sure there were no FCC violations, CNN understands.

Maybe now Oscar-winner Waddington can whip up something that Cena can wear to the afterparty.

