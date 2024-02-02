Kelly Clarkson reveals the medical diagnosis that prompted her weight loss

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kelly Clarkson says a diagnosis about her health motivated her make some new choices.

During a recent episode of her daytime talk show, her guest Kevin James mentioned how well Clarkson is looking these days.

The singer and talk show host has previously talked about how walking in New York City, where she now lives and her show is based, has helped her shed weight and find new joy.

“Well, I was told I was prediabetic,” Clarkson said, adding that she was not shocked by the diagnosis. “I was a tiny bit overweight.”

She said she was told, “You’re prediabetic, you’re right on the borderline.”

“I was like ‘But I’m not there yet,’” Clarkson joked.

The singer and talk show host said it took about two years before she was “ready to do something about it,” but she started listening to her doctors, adjusting her diet and getting more exercise.

According to the CDC, “prediabetes is a serious health condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough yet to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes.”

“There’s a huge difference between being in shape and losing weight — and I am the latter,” Clarkson quipped.

