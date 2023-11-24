Skip to Content
Paul Rudd hated his ‘horrible’ ‘Ant-Man’ diet

Paul Rudd attends the UK Gala Screening of Marvel's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' in February.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney/FILE
Paul Rudd attends the UK Gala Screening of Marvel's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' in February.
By
today at 8:39 AM
Published 9:01 AM

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Paul Rudd did not enjoy the diet he had to adhere to in order to transform into Ant-Man.

Calling it “horrible” and “restrictive,” Rudd said his prep for “The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was a real bummer.

Rudd was a guest on the comedy food podcast “Off Menu,” where he said that his nutrition plan to get into Marvel shape was so intense he would have sparking water as a treat.

“When I was having to train for the ‘Ant-Man’ movie, and I was on a very restrictive diet, my reward was sparkling water,” he said. “That’s how horrible that diet was. I was like, ‘Alright, I can have some sparkling water now, I’ve earned it.’”

“It wasn’t flavoured, I wasn’t gonna go crazy,” he added.

Rudd said he grew accustomed to training for all the films he’s appeared in as Ant-Man.

“Once you’re in it, it’s not too hard,” he said.

But no matter what, Rudd said the other Marvel stars always looked better than him.

“I worked out harder than anyone, I would eat better than everyone, and I looked worse than all of them,” Rudd quipped. “I had to work out all the time, eat perfectly, just to look kind of bad. Not even great.”

Rudd is slated to appear in “Ant-Man in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” currently in pre-production.

