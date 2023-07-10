Travis Scott announces ‘Utopia’ livestream from Egyptian pyramids

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Travis Scott is heading to Egypt and you can join him.

The rapper tweeted about an upcoming livestream from the Egyptian pyramids to unveil his “Utopia” album.

“UTOPIA LIVE AT THE PYRAMIDS CANT WAITTTT TO SEE YA,” the tweet read along with a link to his site where tickets were available.

According to his site, the event is happening on July 28.

It was announced last month that a grand jury declined to charge Scott for his 2021 Astroworld Festival that ended with 10 people dying and hundreds being crushed as the crowd at the festival surged during the rapper’s performance.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the artist and other organizers, including the entertainment company Live Nation which produced the event. The defendants have denied the allegations that negligence in the planning and promotion of the festival contributed to the deaths.

“While waiting patiently for the District Attorney’s decision to not file charges, Travis Scott has been inaccurately and wrongly singled out, despite stopping the show three separate times and being unaware of the events as they were unfolding,” Scott’s spokesperson Ted Anastasiou told CNN when it was announced Scott would not be charged. “Now that this chapter is closed, we hope for the government efforts to focus on what is most important – stopping future heartbreaking tragedies like Astroworld from ever occurring again.”

Weeks after the tragedy occurred, Scott sat down for an interview with radio and talk show host Charlamagne tha God to discuss the “emotional rollercoaster” he had been on since it happened.

“It really hurts,” Scott said at the time. “It hurts the community, it hurts the city [Houston where he is from and where the annual festival was held]. It’s a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving.”

The release date for Utopia has not yet been announced.

