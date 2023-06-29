Jamie Foxx’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ colleagues say he’s doing better

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Some of the people who worked with Jamie Foxx on his latest project have shared a positive health update on the actor.

Foxx has been off the scene since April, when he experienced an undisclosed “medical complication,” according to his daughter, Corinne Foxx. The star was in Atlanta, Georgia, filming at the time.

No further information about the incident has been provided.

Foxx is extremely private and those around him have honored that as he recovers.

In May, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to CNN that Foxx was undergoing medical treatment at a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago.

John Boyega, Foxx’s costar in “They Cloned Tyrone,” talked to People this week at the film’s premiere and said he’d finally heard back from Foxx after trying to reach him.

“He’s doing well,” Boyega said. “And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.”

The “Star Wars” actor said he gave Foxx “the well wishes directly.”

“I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here,” Boyega said. “So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Co-producer Datari Turner co-signed what Boyega said.

“He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good,” Turner said. “[Director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon.”

While Foxx has not been seen publicly since his medical incident, there have been a few postings on his verified social media, including one in which he thanked supporters for their well wishes. t

