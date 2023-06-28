Jennifer Lawrence did not have a ‘secret fling’ with Liam Hemsworth

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Lawrence is setting the record straight about speculation she and Liam Hemsworth had a “secret fling” while he was with Miley Cyrus.

Here’s the backstory: Lawrence costarred with Hemsworth in the “Hunger Games” franchise in which their characters, Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen and Hemsworth’s Gale Hawthorne, were romantically involved.

In real life, Hemsworth had an off-and-on relationship with Cyrus from the time they got together in 2009 on the set of their film “The Last Song” until they married in 2018.

The couple split less than a year later and have since divorced.

When Cyrus released her song “Flowers” earlier this year, many of her fans believed the lyrics were about her split from Hemsworth. In the video for the song, she opens it wearing a hooded, gold, metallic dress.

Some believed the outfit was a dig at Lawrence, as it looked familiar to one she wore to the first “Hunger Games” premiere in 2012. Given that the franchise released between 2012 to 2015, there was speculation that Cyrus was suggesting Hemsworth had been unfaithful to her with Lawrence.

During a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Lawrence was asked if the music video was “referencing a secret fling” she had with Hemsworth.

“Can you please respond to this?” Cohen said.

“I would love to. It’s not true. Total rumor,” Lawrence responded.

The Oscar winner went on to explain that while she and Hemsworth did once share an off-screen kiss, he was not involved with Cyrus at the time.

“I mean, we all know we only kissed one time, and it was years after they broke up, so I just assumed that was a coincidence.”

Lawrence then turned toward the audience and asked: “Are you satisfied?”

