‘John Wick’ spinoff film ‘Ballerina’ featuring Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves set for summer 2024

By Dan Heching, CNN

In what will surely delight action movie audiences worldwide, it looks like John Wick isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

The notoriously unkillable assassin played by Keanu Reeves — who has portrayed the character in four films thus far, most recently in last month’s well-received “John Wick: Chapter 4” — will again be seen in next year’s spinoff movie “Ballerina,” studio Lionsgate announced Tuesday.

The film, which will expand on a character enigmatically named Ballerina introduced in 2019’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” will also feature Oscar nominee Ana de Armas, as “an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma,” according to the announcement.

Actors from the “John Wick” universe set to return for “Ballerina” include Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick, while franchise newcomers Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Norman Reedus are also set to appear.

The role of the Ballerina was first played by dancer Unity Phelan in “John Wick: Chapter 3.”

The Lionsgate announcement this week did not share any specifics on plot for “Ballerina,” nor where the film will fall in the Wick timeline.

Other planned entries in the “John Wick” franchise include a fifth film, aptly titled “John Wick: Chapter 5,” as well as a prequel seires set for Peacock later this year called “The Continental.”

“Ballerina,” from director Len Wiseman, is set to open on June 7, 2024.

