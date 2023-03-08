Nick Cannon’s ‘Who’s Having My Baby’ part of ‘Celebrity Prank Wars’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Nick Cannon seems poised to have the last laugh when it comes to all the joking about his large family.

After posting a cryptic post about big news coming that had his social media followers believing his 13th child was on the way, Cannon revealed that he was partnering with fellow comedian Kevin Hart for a game show titled “Who’s Having My Baby? with Nick Cannon.”

“We’re expecting…a new show on E,” the caption on a post on his verified Instagram account read. “#WhosHavingMyBaby premieres this Spring on @eentertainment! @kevinhart4real.”

Surely they must be joking, right?

Turns out they were.

A rep for E! told CNN early Wednesday that there was more to the story and it has been announced that the Cannon and Hart are executing producing and hosting “Celebrity Prank Wars.”

“It’s an all-out war as one celebrity pranks another, and the payback begins. Each episode will feature celebrities planning and perpetrating some of the wildest and most viral pranks on each other, as hosts Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart choose one winner of the Prank War,” according to a press release. “Celebrities are always trying to up the ante as each prank is more elaborate than the next — all of them with unexpected twists, embarrassing situations and shocking reveals. Celebrities would be smart to stay on high alert with these pranksters in town!”

Celebs set to get in on the fun include Anthony Anderson, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Lil Duval, Big E, Fantasia, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Jon, Kofi Kingston, Ludacris, Joel McHale, Killer Mike, Chance The Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, T.I. and Xavier Woods.

Cannon, who has fathered a dozen children to date, and Hart were so deeply invested in their prank promo that they shared a clip from what they billed as “the mother of all game shows.”

In it, Hart is shown on set with Cannon and a studio audience.

“You’re going to get some contestants that want to have your baby,” Hart says to Cannon before a female voice over announces, “We’re not kidding around.”

“Celebrity Prank Wars” premieres Thursday, April 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

