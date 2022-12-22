Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama appear in latest trailer for ‘That ’90s Show’

By Dan Heching, CNN

Let the throwback feels continue, Wisconsin style!

Netflix unveiled the official trailer for “That ’90s Show” on Thursday, featuring the grand return of the stars from the hit series on which it’s based, “That ’70s Show.”

The clip shows lots more of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, returning as erstwhile parental figures Red and Kitty Forman, who welcome granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) into the basement of their home with her friends.

Toward the end of the trailer, Wilmer Valderrama shows up in a hilarious faux advertisement for his hair salon Chez Fez, where he is then seen welcoming Kitty to get her hair done.

Along with Valderrama, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Laura Prepon all appear in the trailer as their original characters from “That ’70s Show.”

The group of stars appear as special guests in one episode of the series, while Smith and Rupp are recurring characters, appearing in all ten episodes along with the younger cast. The new additions include Ashley Aufderheide, Maxwell Donovan, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Andrea Anders.

“That ’90s Show” comes to Netflix on January 19.

