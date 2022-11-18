Latin Grammys 2022: See who won

By Marysabel Huston-Crespo, CNN

The 23rd Latin Grammy Awards were presented on Thursday.

A list of nominees in several top categories follows below. The winners are indicated in bold.

Record of the year

“Pa’ mis muchachas,” Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso

“Castillos de arena,” Pablo Alborán

“Envolver,” Anitta

“Pa’lla me voy,” Marc Anthony

“Ojitos lindos,” Bad Bunny & Bomba Estereo

“Pegao,” Camilo

“Tocarte,” Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana *WINNER

“Provenza,” Karol G

“Vale la pena,” Juan Luis Guerra

“La fama,” Rosalía & The Weeknd

“Te felicito,” Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

“Baloncito viejo,” Carlos Vives & Camilo

Album of the year

“Aguilera,” Christina Aguilera

“Pa’lla voy,” Marc Anthony

“Un verano sin ti,” Bad Bunny

“Deja,” Bomba Estereo

“Tinta y tiempo,” Jorge Drexler

“Ya no somos los mismo,” Elsa y Elmar

“Viajante,” Fonseca

“Motomami (Digital álbum),” Rosalía *WINNER

“Sanz,” Alejandro Sanz

“Dharma,” Sebastián Yatra

Song of the year

“A veces bien y a veces mal,” Ricky Martin feat. Reik

“Agua,” Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro & Nile Rodgers

“Baloncito viejo,” Carlos Vives & Camilo

“Besos en la frente,” Fonseca

“Encontrarme,” Carla Morrison

“Henta,i” Rosalía

“Índigo,” Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

“Pa’ mis muchachas,” Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso

“Provenza,” Karol G

“Tacones rojos,” Sebastián Yatra

“Tocarte,” Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana *WINNER

Best new artist

Ángela Álvarez *WINNER/TIE

Sofía Campos

Cande y Paulo

Clarissa

Silvana Estrada *WINNER/TIE

Pol Granch

Nabález

Tiare

Vale

Yahritza y su esencia

Nicole Zignago

