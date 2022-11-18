Ellen Pompeo prepares for Meredith’s farewell with note to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ viewers

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Meredith Grey is saying goodbye to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital when “Grey’s Anatomy” returns in February, but Ellen Pompeo has already started the farewell parade.

On Thursday, one week after the show aired its fiery fall finale, Pompeo took to Instagram to pen an emotional note to viewers.

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons,” the star wrote. “Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!”

The lovefest for Pompeo began last week, when a promo for the show’s February return teased an episode in which Meredith will leave Seattle for a new start in Boston.

News that Pompeo would have a limited role in the current season was first reported in August.

“I love you madly and appreciate you right back,” Pompeo added in her post this week. “This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit.”

In the fall finale of the series, currently in its 19th season, Meredith’s life literally went up in flames, as the house passed down to her by her mother, a staple location of the series since the first season, was damaged in a fire.

“Grey’s Anatomy” returns February 23.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.