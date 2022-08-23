Jennifer Lopez offers glimpse of her wedding look

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jennifer Lopez Affleck is sharing her wedding look with her subscribers.

The superstar singer and actress shared a photo of herself behind a white veil on Instagram Tuesday.

“First peek at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com,” the caption read.

On The JLo is her newsletter, where she first shared news of her engagement to Ben Affleck back in April.

The pair wed in Las Vegas in July, at which time Lopez said she wore a white dress from one of her former movies.

She went a bit fancier for the wedding ceremony they hosted over the weekend at Affleck’s sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

Paparazzi images showed Lopez wearing a white gown with a train and an even longer veil.

