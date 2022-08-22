Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 8:42 PM

Scott Disick suffered minor injuries in a car crash over the weekend

<i>Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images/FILE</i><br/>Scott Disick attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show
WireImage for ABA
Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images/FILE
Scott Disick attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 7

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Scott Disick was in a single vehicle collision in Calabasas, California on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said alcohol was not a factor in the crash and Disick was the only occupant in the car.

“It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor. Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment,” the Sherrif’s Department said in a statement to CNN.

“He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request,” they added.

CNN has reached out to Disick’s representative for comment.

The reality TV star and businessman shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Stella Chan contributed to this story.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content