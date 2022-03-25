How to watch the Oscars: Time, channels and more

By Chloe Melas, CNN

The 94th Academy Awards will be presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall are teaming up to co-host the the event, the first Oscars ceremony with a host since 2018.

Check out the nominees, presenters and how to watch the broadcast below.

Presenters

Rachel Zegler, Halle Berry, Shawn Mendes, Kevin Costner, Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Lily James, Lady Gaga, Jamie Lee Curtis, Samuel L. Jackson, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Murray, DJ Khaled, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more.

The nominees

“The Power of the Dog” leads among nominated films with 12 nods. “Dune” has ten, while “West Side Story” and “Belfast” each have seven. For a refresher on all the nominees, click here.

How to watch

The Academy Awards will broadcast live at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. You can also watch online at ABC.com, streaming options include YouTube TV and Hulu.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.