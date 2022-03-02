Kim Kardashian declared legally single by court

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Kim Kardashian is now legally single.

A Los Angeles judge granted the reality TV star and businesswoman’s request to change her marital status on Wednesday, according to a source close to Kardashian.

This comes after she filed the request three months ago.

Kardashian first filed her request to be declared legally single nearly three months ago. Her estranged husband, Kanye West, opposed the request. The former couple have been in a contentious divorce battle for one year.

Together they have four children and were married for seven years.

In divorce documents obtained by CNN last week, Kardashian stated, “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

Kardashian’s court filing continued, “I believe that the Court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

Kardashian has been dating “SNL” star Pete Davidson in recent months, while West has been newly linked to influencer Chaney Jones.

