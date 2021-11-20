Princess Charlene of Monaco: A timeline of her health issues and absence

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Princess Charlene of Monaco spent half a year away from the European principality to recover from a severe ear, nose and throat infection in her native South Africa.

Just 11 days after returning home, Prince Albert II announced in an exclusive interview with People on Friday that the princess has entered a treatment facility “outside of Monaco” for exhaustion.

Her return home “went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,” Albert told the publication.

Though speculation swirled that her move resulted from a rift in her relationship with her husband , the son of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III, the palace, Albert and Charlene have affirmed that her health struggles grounded her on another continent.

Mid-May: During a trip to her native South Africa to advocate against poaching and killing rhinos for their horns, Charlene experienced an ear, nose and throat infection severe enough that it “does not allow her to travel,” the palace told South African outlet News24.

June 24: Charlene’s foundation confirmed to News24 was “undergoing multiple, complicated procedures” after contracting the infection. Her medical team advised her to stay in South Africa as she continued to recover and waited to receive further procedures, the foundation said.

July 6: Charlene, unable to return to Monaco to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary, told News24 in a statement that her illness and grounding in South Africa has “been a trying time.”

“I miss my husband and children dearly,” she said. “What has been extremely difficult for me was when I was instructed by my medical team that I could not return home for my 10th wedding anniversary. Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time.”

September 2: Albert, speaking exclusively to People, said that his wife was “ready to come home” after undergoing months of medical procedures.

September 4: Charlene left a South African hospital after she was treated for an ear, nose and throat condition, Monaco’s palace told Reuters at the time. She was admitted to the hospital after fainting earlier in the week, though the palace said her collapse wasn’t a major concern.

September 8: In another interview with People, Albert denounced rumors that Charlene remained in South Africa due to issues in their relationship.

“She didn’t leave Monaco in a huff!” he told the outlet. “She didn’t leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else … It was only supposed to be a weeklong, 10-day maximum stay, and [she is still there now] because she had this infection all these medical complications arose.”

October 26: Albert told People that Charlene will return to Monaco within weeks after she completed her recovery from an early October surgery.

November 9: Charlene returned to Monaco after half a year away, eagerly greeted by her children and husband. On Instagram, she shared a photo of herself in a black face mask with her children and husband, captioned, “Happy day today Thank you all for keeping me strong !!” with a heart emoji.

November 16: The palace announced that Charlene, within a week of returning to Monaco, would avoid public duties as she continued her recovery. “A period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene’s health,” the palace said in a statement, according to Reuters.

November 19: Charlene was absent from celebrations for the National Day of Monaco.

Prince Albert told People his wife is suffering from profound “exhaustion, both emotional and physical.”

Appearing on a balcony with their father at the public event, Charlene’s 6-year-old twins, Prince Jacque and Princess Gabriella, held handmade signs honoring their mother. Gabriella’s sign read “We miss you Mommy” with hearts, and Jacque wrote “We love you Mommy.”

