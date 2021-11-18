Latin Grammys 2021: How to watch the ceremony

By Marysabel Huston-Crespo, CNN

The 22nd Latin Grammys will be presented Thursday in Las Vegas. The ceremony will be held in what has been the home of the award show for several years, the MGM Grand Arena.

Colombian singer Camilo Echeverry leads the nomination list with 10. He is nominated in the top categories: Recording of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Juan Luis Guerra, C. Tangana, Bad Bunny, and Pablo Alborán are among the most nominated artists of the night.

The categories

Not all the categories –53– are awarded during the main ceremony. In 2020, nine categories were awarded during this ceremony.

These include:

Best Urban Music Album

Best Tropical Song

Best singer-songwriter album

Best New Artist

Best Mariachi / Ranchera Music Album

Record of the year

Best Pop Song

Song of the year

Album of the year

Latin Grammys Premiere

The other categories are awarded at the Latin Grammys Premiere. The event takes place on Thursday, hours before the main ceremony.

Categories such as best rock album, producer of the year, and the Latin Grammys for music in Portuguese are awarded during the Premiere.

This year, the event will be held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay.

Singer Kany García and actress Caroline Dieckmann will host the Premiere.

The hosts

Ana Brenda Contreras, Roselyn Sánchez, and singer Carlos Rivera will serve as the hosts of the 22nd ceremony.

The performances

Home viewers and attendees look forward to the musical performances.

Gloria Estefan will open the 2021 ceremony performing a medley of the songs “Abriendo puertas,” “Cuando hay amor” and “Magalenha”. Anitta, Carlinhos Brown, Laércio da Costa, Pedro Capó, Farina, Giulia Be, and Diego Torres will join Estefan on stage.

C. Tangana, nominated in five categories, will also take the stage. He will be joined by Antonio Carmona, Diego del Morao, Jorge Drexler, Israel Fernández, La Húngara, Natalia Lafourcade, and Omar Apollo.

Descemer Bueno, Gente de Zona, and Yotuel will sing an acoustic version of Patria y Vida. This song became the anthem of the opposition protests in Cuba.

Christina Aguilera will return to the Latin Grammys stage after two decades. She will perform her latest song “Pa’ Mis Muchachas,” along with Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso, and Becky G.

Residente, Juan Luis Guerra, Pedro Capó, Bad Bunny, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, Ozuna, Danna Paola, Myke Towers, will also take the stage at the Latin Grammys.

The Musical Excellence Award, Person Of The Year, and the Leading Ladies of Entertainment

The Academy will honor six artists with the Musical Excellence Award. They are: Martinho da Vila, Sheila E. & Pete Escovedo, Fito Paez, Milly Quezada, Joaquin Sabina and Gilberto Santa Rosa.

Guillermo ‘Memo’ Acosta and Egidio Cuadrado will receive the award from the Board of Directors.

This ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 17. The event will be hosted by Mexican singer-songwriter Paty Cantú.

Rubén Blades will be celebrated on Wednesday nightduring the Person of the Year ceremony. The event will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay.

The Leading Ladies of Entertainment event took place in a virtual ceremony. Reggaeton icon Ivy Queen, songwriter Mónica Vélez, publicist Mayna Nevarez, and Mia Nygren, Spotify’s Latin America managing director, were honored this year.

This event is available on the Academy’s YouTube channel.

Where to watch

The 22nd Latin Grammys Award ceremony will air Thursday, Nov. 18. In the United States, you can watch live on Univision. In Latin America, you can tune in on TNT, part of WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company. The event will begin at 8 p.m. EST.

The Latin Grammy Premiere will air Thursday, Nov. 18 on the Latin Grammys’ Facebook pageand YouTube channel. This awards ceremony begins at 4 p.m. EST.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.