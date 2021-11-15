‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 premiere breaks records

By Marianne Garvey

“Yellowstone” Season 4 is off to a strong start.

More than 12 million viewers tuned in for the Season 4 premiere on Paramount and the three simulcasts on CMT, Pop and TV Land, Deadline reports.

The Nov. 7 debut made “Yellowstone” the most-watched season premiere on cable since “The Walking Dead” in 2017.

The Season 3 finale ended with John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, shot and left for dead on a roadside.

Taylor Sheridan and John Linson created the show, which follows the Dutton family who run a ranch that land developers are trying to take control of.

The series also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Will Patton.

Season 4 also guest stars are Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo and Kathryn Kelly.

