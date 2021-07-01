Bebe Rexha embraces all 165 pounds of herself

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Bebe Rexha is using all of herself to promote body positivity.

The singer posted a video of herself wearing what appeared to be blue lingerie while the 2018 Nicki Minaj song “Good Form” played on Rexha’s verified TikTok account.

“How much do you think I weigh?,” flashes across the screen while Rexha shows off her curves. “No one’s business.”

She then acknowledges that she is a hottie, regardless, before the sentence “But let’s normalize 165 lbs” appears.

It’s not the first time the 31-year-old artist has embraced her figure. In November she posted a video of herself in a one-piece bathing suit on her Instagram story after spotting what she considered to be unflattering paparazzi photos of herself.

Rexha showed off her stretch marks and cellulite in the video.

“I’m trying to be healthy and respect what God gave me,” People reported her as saying. “And I like to eat and I also take medicine that makes it really hard for me to lose weight.”

