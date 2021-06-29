Delia Fiallo, known as ‘the mother of the Latin American soap opera,’ dies at 96

CNN - Entertainment

By Abel Alvarado, CNN

Cuban writer Delia Fiallo passed away early on Tuesday, a source close to the writer told CNN.

The Televisa network reported the death earlier in the day, saying it had spoken with Fiallo’s daughter. The legendary writer was 96. The cause of her death was not immediately available.

Considered the “mother of the Latin American soap opera,” Delia Fiallo wrote more than 40 radio and television works.

Among her original works and later adapted by herself or by others are “Cristal,”, “Esmeralda,” “La Zulianita,” “María del Mar” and many more.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

