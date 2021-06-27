BET Awards 2021: What to know about the show

CNN - Entertainment

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Before Sunday night’s BET Awards, there will be a weekend takeover on the network.

The “BET Awards: Year of the Black Woman” will air on BET on Saturday, June 26. The one-hour special will showcase some of the women expected at the event, including Megan Thee Stallion, Taraji P. Henson, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R., City Girls and Andra Day.

The “BET Awards 2021,” will air on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know.

Where to watch

The show will air live on Sunday, June 27 at 8 pm EST/PST on BET, with simulcasts on BET HER, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, TV Land and VH1.

The host

The show will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

Special honors

Queen Latifah will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. The late rapper DMX will be honored in a tribute with Busta Rhymes and Method Man.

Performances

Megan Thee Stallion, Andra Day, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X and more will take the stage.

Presenters

Presenters include Ashanti, Chloe Bailey, Ciara, Eva Marcille, Issa Rae, Jill Scott, Lena Waithe, Michelle Buteau, Naomi Campbell, Regina Hall, Saweetie and more.

Celebrating Black women

The show will celebrate the “Year of the Black Woman” to honor black women and their impact on our culture.

Preshow details

BET will get it started with “The Countdown to BET Awards,” hosted by Terrence J and Tanisha Long.

