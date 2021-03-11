Kenneth Branagh to direct Bee Gees movie

Entertainment

Kenneth Branagh is set to direct a movie based on the lives of the Bee Gees.

The as-yet-untitled biopic will tell the story of how three brothers, Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb, became one of the best-selling music groups of all time with hits like “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever” and “How Deep Is Your Love.”

Barry, the only surviving member of the group, will executive produce the film, which will be distributed by Paramount. News of the project comes after the success of “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart,” an HBO documentary about the group.

The upcoming movie is already prompting comparisons to 2018’s acclaimed film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” about British rock band Queen. Graham King, who produced that film, has signed on to produce the Bee Gees film. Branagh has helmed a number of other films, including “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Cinderella,” and “Thor.”