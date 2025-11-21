Skip to Content
Crispin

Aranceles eleminados en algunos productos brasileños

By
New
Published 3:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO) - El Presidente Donald Trump anuncio que ha elininado los aranceles en algunos productos brasileños, incluyendo el cafe, carde de rez, algunas frutas y más.

Article Topic Follows: Crispin
#ablock-nat

Jump to comments ↓

Ivette Saucedo

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.