Aranceles eleminados en algunos productos brasileños
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO) - El Presidente Donald Trump anuncio que ha elininado los aranceles en algunos productos brasileños, incluyendo el cafe, carde de rez, algunas frutas y más.
