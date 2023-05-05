More than 13,000 people in Western Canada evacuated as wildfires rage across region amid hot weather and high winds

By Dave Alsup and Emma Tucker, CNN

More than 13,000 people who live in the Canadian province of Alberta have been evacuated as wildfires rage across the region, which is seeing abnormally hot weather and high winds, emergency officials said.

At least 78 wildfires are burning across the western province, 19 of which are burning out of control, Stephen Lacroix, the region’s emergency management agency director, told reporters during a Friday news conference.

“This is a stark reminder of just how unpredictable and powerful wildfire can be,” said Lacroix.

Some residents in the community of Fox Lake, where the fires are severe, had to be evacuated by helicopters, according to Christie Tucker, Alberta Wildfire’s information unit manager. On Friday morning, dozens of firefighters in Fox Lake were battling the blazes, which burned nearly 11,000 acres, officials said.

In Drayton Valley, firefighters, helicopters and air tankers battled an out-of-control fire that torched over 3,700 acres, according to Tucker.

Authorities in the municipality of Yellowhead County and the town of Edson have also ordered an immediate evacuation due to wildfires burning in Alberta, Edson officials tweeted. The town of Edson has a population of just under 9,000 residents, according to the community’s website.

“Temperatures have been 10 to 15 degrees above normal for a little while now,” Tucker said. “We still don’t have green grass and leaves all over the province, which means that the ground is very dry.”

The northern province has been experiencing extremely warm conditions and high winds, Tucker said, and residents are not allowed to have open woodfires on public or private lands while the fires are burning.

There have been 348 wildfires in Alberta since January, burning more than 61,776 acres, Tucker said.

“That’s significantly more wildfire activity this time of year than we’ve certainly seen any time in the recent past,” Tucker noted.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.