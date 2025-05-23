Over 300 Kansans show up to help Grinnell rebuild after EF-3 tornado ravages the town

By Abby Wray

GRINNELL, Kansas (KAKE) — Entire neighborhoods have been wiped from the map after an EF-3 tornado touched down in Grinnell on Sunday evening.

Taryn Dickman, the 14-year-old daughter of the Mayor of Grinnell, says she is passionate about the town and hopes everyone is able to rebuild what was lost.

“It’s just a lot,” Dickman said. “We had to move out of our house, it’s gonna be under construction for a long time. I just feel really bad for all the people around us, but thank God everybody is okay, that’s what really matters at the end of the day.”

The less than 300 townspeople all survived the storm, but it will be an uphill battle to rebuild, and the first residents have a lot of cleaning up to do.

People of all ages are helping the cleaning effort, including Taryn on her 14th birthday.

Thank gosh we have these really nice family friends, they got me a birthday cake,” she said. “It’s definitely one I’ll remember.”

The Kansas Insurance Commissioner, Vickie Schmidt, joined nonprofits and businesses at a resource fair for Grinnell residents on Thursday, offering help filling out insurance paperwork and connecting citizens with additional resources.

“It is extensive damage, but you know what I do know is that Kansans are resilient and that somehow or another, you know, we all come together,” Schmidt said.

Governor Laura Kelly also showed up to survey the damage and show support.

“We need to come in and do what we can to help them rebuild and then to thrive and grow,” she said. “I’m so glad that all of them are alive and well and they can count on us to be there for the long haul.”

The governor also says that while the damage was extensive, she is grateful no lives were lost.

“I think the really fortunate thing is that, as much damage as there was to structures, that people are okay,” she said. “The other thing that is evident is how close-knit not only this community is but this region.”

More than 300 people came from all across Kansas on Thursday to help Grinnell residents begin rebuilding and clean-up efforts. The town needs any support it can get after city officials say 33 families have been seriously impacted by the tornado, and at least ten businesses have as well.

