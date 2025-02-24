Father of 5 killed by man upset about noise from his ATV, police say; devastated loved ones demand justice

By Jack Royer, Rubén Rosario

WINTER GARDEN, Florida (WSVN) — A Central Florida family is devastated and mourning the loss of a father of five who, police said, was fatally gunned down by a man who was upset about the noise coming from his all-terrain vehicle.

A picture shows Ja’Keem Williams and his wife, Sierra Rose, sitting on an ATV near Orlando. Rose said it’s the same one Williams was riding when he was shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

Rose broke down in tears as she struggled to describe her feelings.

Rose was comforted by Briana Bermudez, the mother of three children with Williams, the youngest of whom is just 11 months old.

Rose also had two children with the victim. Both mothers said he was an amazing father to all of them.

“He was very active. Her two kids are older. He’s been with them for 10 years, stepped in,” said Bermudez. “Those are his kids, five kids, so he loved his kids, and that’s all he ever cared about. That’s what he did, day in and day out, my kids.”

According to Winter Garden Police, Williams was shot while driving his ATV in the neighborhood.

When officers arrived, investigators said, they found the victim unresponsive and witnesses performing CPR.

Police said Ralph Hensel was the one who shot Williams. He was been charged with first-degree murder and was denied bond.

Rose and Bermudez said Williams was never the kind to seek out trouble.

“He was funny, he was humble, so non-confrontational. He didn’t like to argue,” said Bermudez.

Detectives said Hensel was lying in wait for Williams. They said the neighborhood ATV riders angered the suspect, who told police that if officers didn’t stop them, he’d take matters into his own hands.

Rose and Bermudez said they want justice, but they know it won’t bring Williams back.

“There’s nothing that the justice system can do to him that’s gonna make me hurt any less, make it any easier for my kids,” said Bermudez.

“It’s not going to change anything,” said Rose.

Police said this remains an open investigation.

Williams’ family held a memorial for him on Saturday.

