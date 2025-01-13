Bodycam video shows officers rescuing pregnant woman from overturned car that went into canal

By Jack Royer, Rubén Rosario

PALM BAY, Florida (WSVN) — Dramatic body camera video captured the moment officers rushed to save a pregnant woman who was trapped inside a partially submerged car in Brevard County.

Audio from the bodycam video captured the victim’s cries as she was helped out of a canal in Palm Bay by officers who led her to the safety of the shore.

Palm Bay Police officers responded to reports of downed power lines on Dec. 26 when they heard banging coming from the canal and found the woman’s vehicle upside down in the water.

Former sheriff’s detective and investigator Jamie Copenhaver said he knows exactly what was going through these officers’ minds.

“They didn’t think. They literally went into a life-saving mode for this young pregnant woman,” he said.

Body cameras show one officer grabbing a baseball bat from his patrol car and running to the water.

Moments later, officers pulled the pregnant woman from what appears to be the back of the vehicle.

“Just think if that was dispatched five minutes later, or he was hung up in traffic an extra three or four to five minutes,” said Copenhaver. “The outcome could have certainly been different, and we could have had a fatality or a tragedy on our hands.”

Copenhaver advises anyone who finds themselves in a sinking car to remain calm and unbuckle their seat belt, because a buckle may be used to break out the window. Passengers may also use a head rest, a screwdriver or a pocket knife.

“If that buckle doesn’t work, and you can’t negotiate your way out of the car, for goodness’ sake, use your feet and kick that car window, door window out,” he said.

Officials stress to stay calm, and work quickly and efficiently to make sure crash victims are able to get out in a situation where time is of the essence

“Have a plan in mind, no matter what you’re doing,” said Copenhaver.

As for witnesses who come across a vehicle sinking in water, Copenhaver advises to call 911, keep an eye on the car and help anyone inside if it’s safe to do so.

