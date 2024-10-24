Clarksburg winery combats road closures, becoming Ironman California hotspot

By Michelle Bandur

CLARKSBURG, California (KCRA) — A Clarksburg winery that sits right on the Ironman California bike course figured out a way to support the athletes and not lose business.

When the event first took place a couple of years ago, customers couldn’t get to Silt Wine Co. because the main road was shut down. But the Yolo County winery has figured out how to get in on the action with a wine watch party.

It’s located on Babel Slough, a tree-lined 4-mile road in Yolo County.

It will be closed most of the day Sunday, when nearly 3,000 Ironman California athletes will ride their bikes on the 112-mile course.

“We found out roads were being closed and we actually had reservations canceling and realizing that they weren’t going to be able to get out to the tasting room, and it was a hit,” said co-owner Phil Ogilvie.

Ogilvie said in 2022, they had no idea an international event was planned on the road that would take customers directly into their winery.

Instead of whining about it, the winery figured out how to pop more corks.

“We love to inspire athletes as they come through,” Ogilvie said.

Partnering with Visit Sacramento and Ironman, it opened the back road and threw the first wine watch party last year. It included music, food trucks and a place for anxious loved ones to see their athletes in a place that’s hard to get to.

“We became an ally, and we actually had about 200 people show up, and we had a great time, and we all learned what we could do,” said Ogilvie.

“I’m in wine country; of course I’m going to go to a winery,” said Jennifer Klvac.

Klvac will be supporting her Ironman husband, David. They’re traveling to Sacramento from Texas.

She said waiting at a winery will take away the worry.

“We spend a lot of time waiting, wondering where they are, just trying to figure out if they’re okay,” said Klvac. “It’s really tough sitting around and wondering all the time.”

Ogilvie said their winery is in the perfect location right on the Ironman bike course, where athletes ride by four times, giving loved ones several sightings of their athletes.

“We on Sunday are now tapped out,” Ogilvie said. “We have 500 people coming to our venue here and enjoying this beautiful space.”

Ogilvie said it’s more than just about selling wine.

The family-run winery and farmland have been in Clarksburg for 100 years.

“Our mission is to help people enjoy Clarksburg as much as we do,” he said.

The winery is also offering free wine tastings to athletes who show their wristbands or bibs.

Ironman California takes place Sunday, Oct. 27, and consists of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and a 26.2-mile run.

