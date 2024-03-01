Albuquerque police officer resigns before internal affairs interview

By Faith Egbuonu, Nick Catlin

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A police officer who was on paid administrative leave in regard to an ongoing FBI investigation has resigned.

Police Chief Harold Medina confirmed the resignation on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 29. Albuquerque police officer Honorio Alba resigned from his role.

Officer Alba on the eve of being called in for his internal affairs interview has chose to resign from the Albuquerque police Department. We have four on leave, two resigned and one that’s transferred,” APD Chief Harold Medina said during Thursday’s news conference.

Faith Egbuonu: As of today, no charges have been filed?

Chief Medina: That is in the hands of the United States US Attorney and FBI. I’ll refer all questions of the criminal investigation to those two entities.

Alba was set to be interviewed by the internal affairs division of the Albuquerque Police Department. The interview was set for Friday, March 1.

This resignation is the second for the department after Sgt. Justin Hunt resigned early in February. An APD commander is also on leave.

The federal investigation into Albuquerque police is for driving while intoxicated cases. Officers are under investigation for not showing up for scheduled court dates.

This investigation and its findings led the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office to dismiss nearly 200 DWI cases.

In 2023, Alba won the Mothers Against Drunk Driving officer of the year award. He was hired by Albuquerque police in June 2014.

