High 5: Mass. HS soccer team helps group recover from vandals

By Naoko Funayama

Click here for updates on this story

SUTTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — It was a special season for the Sutton High School boys soccer team. With a large group of seniors on this year’s squad, they went undefeated in league play and then went on to win their Central Massachusetts regionals by defeating their rivals, Bromfield High School in the final game. They even had a solid showing at State’s where they lost to the eventual champions, Westport.

“It’s really a great culture,” says senior captain Kingston McGee. “Everyone is super supportive and it’s always fun.”

“I think everyone on the team cherishes what we have and I’m going to miss it a lot next year,” added senior captain Tighe Rogan.

But what makes this team remarkable and High 5-worthy isn’t just what they’ve done on the field. It’s what they did over the holiday season for the Toys for Kids and Teens, a local charity organization. They collect and distribute toys to families, children, and charities all over the area.

In late fall, right before the holiday season, the toy center – which is set up in the old Northbridge Elementary School – was vandalized. The property was broken into and torn up, as the culprits stole some of the more expensive toys like hoverboards while leaving behind debris and shattered glass.

“It was heartbreaking,” says Toys for Kids and Teens founder Bill Audette.

The organization reached out to the community for help in cleaning up the place, and that’s when the Sutton boys soccer team responded. They came as a team to work on cleaning, organizing, and putting the toy center back up and running.

“It really motivated us to help them out because they’re always helping the community,” says Rogan.

“They kind of took over and it went so fast because of them,” said Audette.

With the help of the soccer team and other folks, the Toy Center was back up and running in time for the volunteer elves to spread holiday cheer to those in need. The Sutton High School boys soccer team deserves this High 5!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.